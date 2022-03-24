OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Gap Down to $27.62

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.62, but opened at $26.51. OFG Bancorp shares last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 361 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $140.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.08%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon acquired 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $32,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian Inclan acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,021,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after buying an additional 45,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after buying an additional 464,637 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after buying an additional 220,835 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 24.0% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 591,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,906,000 after acquiring an additional 114,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 590,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,054,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.