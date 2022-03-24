Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $270.00. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s previous close.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $310.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $148.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.13. Okta has a 52 week low of $143.30 and a 52 week high of $287.44.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Okta by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $240,716,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

