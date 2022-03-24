Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of OLLI stock opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $793,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
