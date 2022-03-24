Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $793,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.