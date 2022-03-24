Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OLLI. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.69.
Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $2.58 on Thursday, hitting $43.25. 18,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,743. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $98.58.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,156 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $38,963,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $31,936,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $23,782,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $20,578,000.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
