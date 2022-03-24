Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OLLI. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $2.58 on Thursday, hitting $43.25. 18,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,743. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $98.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,156 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $38,963,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $31,936,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $23,782,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $20,578,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

