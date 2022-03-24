Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67. Omega Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.13 and a quick ratio of 19.13.

Omega Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OMGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMGA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Omega Therapeutics by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Therapeutics (OMGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.