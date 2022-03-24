ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.640-$-0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.44 million.ON24 also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.170-$-0.150 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONTF. Zacks Investment Research cut ON24 from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair cut ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON24 currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.86.

Get ON24 alerts:

ONTF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.09. 520,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,173. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24 has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $52.65. The company has a market cap of $673.19 million and a P/E ratio of -25.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ON24 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $303,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,450 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 265,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.