OptionRoom (ROOM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $81,662.00

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $0.0414 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $517,273.19 and $81,662.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00048143 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.51 or 0.07040641 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,955.75 or 0.99995009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00044350 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.