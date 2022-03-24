Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,313 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 65,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,036 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 22,168.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 684,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $59,716,000 after purchasing an additional 681,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.23.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $80.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.81. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

