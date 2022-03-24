Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $285.83. The stock had a trading volume of 946,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,976. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $247.82 and a one year high of $328.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.66 and its 200-day moving average is $299.31.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

