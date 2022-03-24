Orgel Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $14,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSGX. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 132.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Shares of VSGX stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.42. 169,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,800. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.22. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $65.88.

