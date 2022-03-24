ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ORIC. Citigroup downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.32. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $84,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

