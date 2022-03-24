Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.19 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) will post $150.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.56 million and the lowest is $142.50 million. Orion Group posted sales of $153.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $651.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $636.46 million to $670.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $694.77 million, with estimates ranging from $690.65 million to $698.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.69 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 594.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21,977 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

