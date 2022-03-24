Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI) Insider Louis Emmanuel Castro Acquires 50,000 Shares

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI – Get Rating) insider Louis Emmanuel Castro acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,582.41).

OMI opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Thursday. Orosur Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 27.50 ($0.36). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.48. The company has a market cap of £18.84 million and a P/E ratio of -100.00.

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

