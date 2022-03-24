Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI) Insider Louis Emmanuel Castro Acquires 50,000 Shares

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI – Get Rating) insider Louis Emmanuel Castro acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,582.41).
OMI opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Thursday. Orosur Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 27.50 ($0.36). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.48. The company has a market cap of £18.84 million and a P/E ratio of -100.00.
Orosur Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Orosur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orosur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.