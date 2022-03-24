O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Shares Up 0.7%

O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.12 and last traded at $26.09. Approximately 8,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.90.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (OEUR)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
Receive News & Ratings for O'Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.