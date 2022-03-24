Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outokumpu Oyj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $3.63.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Outokumpu Oyj (Get Rating)

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outokumpu Oyj (OUTKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.