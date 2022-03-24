Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.75-9.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.245-1.285 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.750-$9.150 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded up $8.53 on Thursday, reaching $91.16. 41,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,559. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average of $92.48. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.73.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.