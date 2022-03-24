Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $82.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.48. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $15,889,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 43,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 28,664 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

