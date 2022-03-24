Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTMC. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $234,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $262,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. ADE LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. ADE LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period.

BATS:PTMC opened at $34.54 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59.

