Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,849 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $5.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.46. 9,255,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,206,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.52 and its 200 day moving average is $161.03. The firm has a market cap of $177.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

