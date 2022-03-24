Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,450 MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MannKind by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 66,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 36,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 79,945 shares of company stock valued at $218,052 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MannKind stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.66. 2,199,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.96. MannKind Co. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

