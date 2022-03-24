Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lowered its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF comprises about 1.5% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 863.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,163. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.04. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $67.86 and a one year high of $162.04.
