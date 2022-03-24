PAID Network (PAID) Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges

PAID Network (PAID) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $19.83 million and approximately $723,777.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00048160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,081.58 or 0.07007848 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,926.05 or 0.99892726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00044050 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

