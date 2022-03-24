Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Position Lessened by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,098,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 14.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAAS. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $422.17 million during the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Pan American Silver Profile (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.