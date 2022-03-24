Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Rating) were up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.90 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.90 ($0.13). Approximately 21,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 105,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.13).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.39 million and a PE ratio of -3.81.

Get Panthera Resources alerts:

About Panthera Resources (LON:PAT)

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Panthera Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panthera Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.