Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Rating) were up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.90 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.90 ($0.13). Approximately 21,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 105,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.13).
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.39 million and a PE ratio of -3.81.
