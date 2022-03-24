Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Receives C$46.06 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Park Lawn and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Park Lawn stock traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 45,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$29.38 and a one year high of C$42.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.63.

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$99.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.7808509 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

