Patrick K. Callahan Sells 3,231 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total value of $364,682.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE:PGR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.80. 61,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.02. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $114.62. The company has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.
About Progressive (Get Rating)
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progressive (PGR)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.