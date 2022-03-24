Patrick K. Callahan Sells 3,231 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total value of $364,682.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.80. 61,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.02. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $114.62. The company has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

