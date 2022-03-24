Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 132,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,999,910 shares.The stock last traded at $15.57 and had previously closed at $15.33.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.62.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.94%.

In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 50,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $957,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 471,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,373 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 427,789 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 137,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

