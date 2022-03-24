Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10.

PYCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

PYCR traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $28.28. The company had a trading volume of 398,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,543. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,248,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $6,235,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $8,564,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. 18.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

