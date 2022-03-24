Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives $261.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company.

Get Paylocity alerts:

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,053,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $957,322,000 after buying an additional 139,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,885,000 after buying an additional 98,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,145,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,460,000 after buying an additional 97,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paylocity by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Paylocity by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,167,000 after purchasing an additional 558,180 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PCTY traded down $3.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $203.59. 1,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,683. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.72. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity (Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.