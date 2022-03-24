Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.920-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.69 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.330 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRFT. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.50.

NASDAQ PRFT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,158. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. Perficient has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Perficient by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,069 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $12,421,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Perficient by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,533 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Perficient by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,024 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Perficient by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,805 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Perficient by 320.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,326 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

