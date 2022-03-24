Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) will announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.57. Performance Food Group posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CL King started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.73.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $775,700 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,135 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $827,173,000 after purchasing an additional 388,510 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $244,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,462 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $195,939,000 after purchasing an additional 823,110 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,160,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $145,042,000 after purchasing an additional 190,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,119,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $143,151,000 after purchasing an additional 601,109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.74. The company had a trading volume of 26,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $59.34.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

