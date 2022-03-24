Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,999 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 2.3% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Pfizer by 95.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Pfizer by 470.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 215.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Truist Financial raised their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.46. 408,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,234,246. The stock has a market cap of $296.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.