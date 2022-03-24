PG&E (NYSE:PCG) PT Raised to $13.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their target price on PG&E from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PG&E has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.32.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,808,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,775,000 after acquiring an additional 322,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,880,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 629,097 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

