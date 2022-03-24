Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.58. 4,483,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,020,162. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average of $97.50. The firm has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

