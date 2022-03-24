Philippe Wolgen Sells 55,606 Shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV) Stock

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV – Get Rating) insider Philippe Wolgen sold 55,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$20.36 ($15.08), for a total transaction of A$1,132,026.95 ($838,538.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 15.34.

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering drugs for the treatment of patients with severe genetic and skin disorders worldwide. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

