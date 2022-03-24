Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Rating Lowered by Nomura

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $95.00. Nomura’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.83% from the company’s previous close.

PDD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -617.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $152.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.44.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Pinduoduo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

