Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet restated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.08.

PDD stock opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $152.06. The firm has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -617.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.44.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

