Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.03

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 135514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$356.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57.

In other news, insider Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,960,000 shares in the company, valued at C$13,398,400. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 527,000 shares of company stock worth $384,243.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

