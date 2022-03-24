Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Holdings Increased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,184,000 after purchasing an additional 475,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,620,000 after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 57.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,798,000 after acquiring an additional 250,500 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $14,794,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $14,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Shares of NYSE PNW traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.70. 607,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,809. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

