Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.19% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $15,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,284,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNW. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.19.

Shares of PNW opened at $73.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average of $70.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

