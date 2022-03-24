Piper Sandler Boosts General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $75.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GIS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,668,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,350. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,992 shares of company stock worth $2,057,303 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $278,095,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 3,843.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.