Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) was down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 10,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 73,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Planet Green stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 96,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.33% of Planet Green at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes Cyan brick, black, and green tea in China. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

