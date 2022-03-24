PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) General Counsel Christopher Riley Buys 1,630 Shares

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) General Counsel Christopher Riley bought 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $23,113.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Christopher Riley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 21st, Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $317,240.00.
- On Friday, March 18th, Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $343,860.00.
Shares of NASDAQ PLBY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,874. The company has a market capitalization of $620.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 3.06. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PLBY Group by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 635.4% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period.
A number of research firms recently commented on PLBY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.
PLBY Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLBY Group (PLBY)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.