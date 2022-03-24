PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) General Counsel Christopher Riley Buys 1,630 Shares

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) General Counsel Christopher Riley bought 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $23,113.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $317,240.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $343,860.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,874. The company has a market capitalization of $620.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 3.06. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PLBY Group by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 635.4% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLBY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

