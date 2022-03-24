PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.67. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

PNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.37. 29,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.23%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in PNM Resources by 561.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,579 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

