PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.55. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNM. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $46.37. The company had a trading volume of 29,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,858. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 61.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at $239,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in PNM Resources by 561.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 32,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

