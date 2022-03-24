Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Polaris Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Polaris Infrastructure from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of PIF stock opened at C$17.05 on Wednesday. Polaris Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$14.30 and a 52-week high of C$21.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$332.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Polaris Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 1,764.71%.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.