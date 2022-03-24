Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.77

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and traded as low as $11.50. Prada shares last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 1,455 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRDSY shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Prada to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.70.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

