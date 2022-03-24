Presima Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Presima Inc. reduced its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,231,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,500 shares during the period. Host Hotels & Resorts comprises approximately 3.7% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $21,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 275,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,107,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after buying an additional 50,161 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 92.0% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 91,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 43,989 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 39.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,262,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,947,000 after buying an additional 639,434 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

NASDAQ HST traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.70. 6,328,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,594,192. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -611.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

