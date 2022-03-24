Presima Inc. Sells 12,300 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Presima Inc. reduced its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Highwoods Properties accounts for approximately 0.7% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 176.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 338.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 361.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.46. The stock had a trading volume of 449,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,059. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

