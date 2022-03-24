Presima Inc. Sells 29,700 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Presima Inc. reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 452,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the period. W. P. Carey accounts for about 6.3% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Presima Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $37,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in W. P. Carey by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 227,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,703,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WPC. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of WPC stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $80.21. 700,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.84. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.17 and a 1-year high of $83.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.057 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.24%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

